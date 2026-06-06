Raghav Gupta: No foolproof AI-text detection, 100 million Indians use ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI's Raghav Gupta says there's currently no foolproof way to tell if text was written by a human or AI, even as tools like ChatGPT become more popular and plagiarism concerns rise.
India stands out here, with 100 million of ChatGPT's 900 million weekly users coming from the country.
IITs, IIMs use AI assessments
Gupta points out that top Indian institutes like IITs and IIMs are already mixing traditional exams with AI-based assessments.
Instead of banning AI, he suggests schools should update their systems.
OpenAI's "study mode" in ChatGPT nudges students toward answers through questions, helping them think critically rather than just copying solutions.