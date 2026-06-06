Raghav Gupta: No foolproof AI-text detection, 100 million Indians use ChatGPT Technology Jun 06, 2026

OpenAI's Raghav Gupta says there's currently no foolproof way to tell if text was written by a human or AI, even as tools like ChatGPT become more popular and plagiarism concerns rise.

India stands out here, with 100 million of ChatGPT's 900 million weekly users coming from the country.