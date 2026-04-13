RailOne geofencing bug lets Mumbai commuters buy unreserved tickets
Technology
A bug in the RailOne app is letting Mumbai train passengers buy unreserved tickets even after their journey has started, sidestepping the app's geofencing meant to stop this.
The problem's been around since March 2026, adding to the city's already crowded and delayed suburban trains.
Mumbai inspection finds on board ticketing
During an inspection on April 13, officials found travelers purchasing tickets while already on board, a clear miss for the system.
Ravij Singhal from the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee put it simply: The geofencing signal cannot be confined within the stations.
This glitch is making overcrowding and delays even tougher to manage, especially on air-conditioned locals.
The railways need a fix soon to keep things running smoothly.