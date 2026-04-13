RailOne geofencing bug lets Mumbai commuters buy unreserved tickets

Mumbai inspection finds on board ticketing

During an inspection on April 13, officials found travelers purchasing tickets while already on board, a clear miss for the system.

Ravij Singhal from the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee put it simply: The geofencing signal cannot be confined within the stations.

This glitch is making overcrowding and delays even tougher to manage, especially on air-conditioned locals.

The railways need a fix soon to keep things running smoothly.