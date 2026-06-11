Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces faster, modern IRCTC website

PRS overhaul increases bookings to 150,000/min

This new site kicks off a major overhaul of the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), which has been running for four decades.

Starting in August, booking capacity jumps from 32,000 to 150,000 tickets per minute—so you won't have to stress about snagging your seat.

Inquiry capacity also gets a boost, handling over 4 million queries per minute.