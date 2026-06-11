Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces faster, modern IRCTC website
Get ready for a smoother ride: Indian Railways is rolling out a faster, more modern IRCTC website by July 15, 2026.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Jaipur's Malaviya National Institute of Technology, the upgrade promises an easier ticket booking experience with less waiting and hassle.
PRS overhaul increases bookings to 150,000/min
This new site kicks off a major overhaul of the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), which has been running for four decades.
Starting in August, booking capacity jumps from 32,000 to 150,000 tickets per minute—so you won't have to stress about snagging your seat.
Inquiry capacity also gets a boost, handling over 4 million queries per minute.
Upgraded PRS adds user-friendly multilingual features
The upgraded PRS brings in a user-friendly interface with multiple languages, fare calendars, seat selection tools, and special services for people with disabilities, students, and patients.
It is built to handle way more traffic so everyone can book tickets without glitches—even during peak hours.