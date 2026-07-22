Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says 89% reserved tickets booked online
Technology
Booking train tickets in India has gone almost fully digital: 89% of reserved tickets were booked online between June 2025 and June 2026.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that new security steps have made e-ticketing smoother and more reliable, so fewer people are lining up at counters.
Railways deactivated 6.7cr suspicious accounts
Out of more than 65 crore tickets sold, nearly 58 crore were snapped up online.
To keep things transparent and stop misuse, the railways deactivated about 6.7 crore suspicious accounts and added Aadhaar checks for extra security.
They've also blocked shady email domains and flagged questionable bookings to make sure real passengers get a fair shot at booking their seats.