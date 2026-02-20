Railways is adding AI to its apps: Here's how
Indian Railways is stepping up its tech game by adding AI to seven of its apps, thanks to the Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS).
Now, apps like RailMadad can understand complaints in 12 languages using voice-to-text and sentiment analysis, while RailOne helps you figure out if your waitlisted ticket might get confirmed.
AI for safety and crowd management
AI isn't just making things easier—it's making trains safer.
Kavach 4.0 has been implemented on over 1,300km of tracks and provides real-time safety and collision-avoidance capability to help prevent accidents.
Plus, CRIS is working on AI models to predict equipment issues before they cause delays, and is developing crowd-management tools that would analyze ticketing and train movement data to forecast platform crowds.
Aiming for 52 reforms
With plans for 52 reforms—and a huge drop in serious accidents—Railways is betting big on AI to make travel safer, more efficient, and just a bit less stressful for everyone.