Raipur's Mahima Rajput selected for international ShakthiSAT with 108 countries

ShakthiSAT student satellites set for Moon

ShakthiSAT packs in 21 modules and 365 lessons on satellite science, plus hands-on training in building satellites.

Mahima will head to Delhi in August for practical sessions.

The coolest part? Two student-built satellites are set to launch in October: one will orbit the moon, while the other aims to land there.

Her school is pretty proud, as her principal informed her about the program.