Raipur's Mahima Rajput selected for international ShakthiSAT with 108 countries
Technology
Mahima Rajput, a Class 10 student from Raipur, just got selected for ShakthiSAT, a big international space education program with students from 108 countries.
She heard about it at school and signed up, hoping to dive into the world of satellites and space missions.
ShakthiSAT student satellites set for Moon
ShakthiSAT packs in 21 modules and 365 lessons on satellite science, plus hands-on training in building satellites.
Mahima will head to Delhi in August for practical sessions.
The coolest part? Two student-built satellites are set to launch in October: one will orbit the moon, while the other aims to land there.
Her school is pretty proud, as her principal informed her about the program.