Rajasthan signs deal with Wadhwani AI to modernize agriculture Technology May 26, 2026

Rajasthan just signed a deal with Wadhwani AI to bring artificial intelligence into its agriculture scene.

The goal? Smarter advice for farmers, better field info, and modern delivery systems, all powered by AI designed for Indian conditions.

Wadhwani AI will handle the tech side, making sure solutions fit Rajasthan's unique needs.