Rajasthan signs deal with Wadhwani AI to modernize agriculture
Rajasthan just signed a deal with Wadhwani AI to bring artificial intelligence into its agriculture scene.
The goal? Smarter advice for farmers, better field info, and modern delivery systems, all powered by AI designed for Indian conditions.
Wadhwani AI will handle the tech side, making sure solutions fit Rajasthan's unique needs.
AgriVaani CropAce SGA and NMA available
Farmers will get access to apps like AgriVaani for personalized advice in multiple languages, CropAce to spot pests and diseases using photos, and SGA for quick soybean quality checks with computer vision.
Plus, NMA helps agriculture departments track critical agriculture-related developments in near real time.
Officials foresee AI aiding Rajasthan farmers
With Rajasthan's mix of crops and strong animal husbandry sector, officials say these AI upgrades could really boost farm results and make life easier for local growers.