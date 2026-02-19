Rakesh Sharma, Shubanshu Shukla talk pollution at Mumbai Climate Week
Indian cosmonauts Rakesh Sharma and Shubhanshu Shukla teamed up at Mumbai Climate Week to talk about how pollution is visibly changing our planet.
This was their first public event together since Shukla's historic International Space Station (ISS) trip in 2025, making their message hit even closer to home.
Pollution is not a local problem
Shukla made an IP call to Rakesh Sharma while in space, and parts of that conversation were later shared when both appeared on stage after his return.
Sharma stressed that pollution isn't just a local problem; it can travel far, like smoke from Myanmar's fires reaching other countries.
They urged everyone to act now—pointing out how the ISS recycles air and water as a reminder that Earth's resources need protecting too.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also joined in, saying there is evidence of how quickly the world is changing and that we need to take a step now, for what is right.