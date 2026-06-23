Rakuten Kobo rejects nearly half of self-published submissions citing AI Technology Jun 23, 2026

Rakuten Kobo just shut the door on nearly half of its self-published book submissions in 2025, mostly because of worries about AI-generated content.

Out of all the rejections, about 80% were flagged as likely written by AI.

The company says it's getting harder to tell what's real and what's not.