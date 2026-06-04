AI boom sends RAM prices through the roof

The ongoing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) is wreaking havoc on the PC hardware supply chain, especially when it comes to RAM. A year ago, 16GB kits of DDR5 RAM were available for under $100. They are now fetching upwards of $240. Also, the 32GB kit is climbing past $350 in recent weeks. This price hike is particularly affecting gamers and tech enthusiasts looking to build or upgrade their PCs in 2026.

Market impact PC builders are feeling the pinch The skyrocketing RAM prices are putting a lot of pressure on PC builders in 2026. A component that once cost under $100 is now nearly four times as expensive. More popular kits from brands like Corsair and Crucial, or RGB options to match the rest of your build, will easily cost over $400. This makes it difficult for tech enthusiasts to create their ideal gaming rigs.

Capacity concerns Situation further complicated by a lack of pricing clarity While 16GB of RAM is available for as low as $200 in some regions, the lack of manufacturing capacity is keeping prices high. SK hynix has warned that these constraints will continue until 2030, leaving no room for price reductions or upgrades in capacity anytime soon. The situation is further complicated by a lack of pricing clarity on various PC hardware components such as NVIDIA's RTX Spark laptops and PCs.

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