Camera-free glasses to price hikes: Announcements expected at Meta Connect
What's the story
Meta is gearing up to host its annual Connect event on September 23 and 24. The tech giant is expected to unveil a range of new devices, especially smart glasses. However, the event may not be all smooth sailing due to a RAM shortage and privacy concerns surrounding Meta's smart specs. Here are the major developments we can expect at this year's Connect event.
Information
Camera-free smart glasses
In response to privacy concerns over smart glasses being used for covert photography, Meta may introduce camera-free models. These new devices are expected to focus on conversational interactions with Meta's AI chatbot. However, their usefulness without an integrated camera remains uncertain.
Teaser
A look at Project Phoenix mixed reality headset
Meta is also working on a mixed reality headset, codenamed Project Phoenix.
While it won't launch until 2027, we could get an official look at it during the Connect event.
The device is expected to offer both AR and VR capabilities, but its exact design and functionality remain largely unknown at this stage.
Upgrades
New generation of Oakley and Ray-Ban Meta glasses
The second generation of Oakley Meta glasses and possibly the third generation of Ray-Ban Meta glasses could be unveiled at this year's Connect event.
The Oakley specs are known for their sporty design and water resistance, while leaks suggest that the upcoming Ray-Ban models could feature improved battery life, smarter AI capabilities, and better audio quality.
Information
Global launch of Ray-Ban Meta display glasses
Currently, the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses are only available in the US. However, a global launch could be announced at this year's Connect event. The initial plan was to launch these specs globally in early 2026, but "unprecedented demand and limited inventory" delayed the rollout.
Costs
Price hikes for new devices?
Along with new product launches, we may also see price hikes owing to the ongoing RAM crisis.
This means the next generation of Oakley Meta and Ray-Ban Meta glasses could be pricier than their current versions.
A price hike for the second generation of Ray-Ban Meta glasses was already observed, making a third generation increase likely but undesirable.
Enhancements
Updates for Meta Muse AI agent
Meta Muse, the company's AI agent capable of sending emails, filling out forms, and shopping, may get some major updates at this year's Connect event.
The company may also announce software updates to address privacy concerns over its existing specs.
An update has already been released that halts recording when the LED is covered after a recording starts.