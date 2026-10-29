Raman Research Institute records 1.17 quantum measurement under Urbasi Sinha
Technology
Scientists at Bengaluru's Raman Research Institute just pulled off something wild in quantum physics: they scored about 1.17 on a quantum measurement, breaking the usual 100% probability ceiling.
Under Professor Urbasi Sinha, this breakthrough could help us see how light really travels, way beyond what old-school rules allowed.
Raman researchers measure multi-path interference
The team used lasers and polarization tricks to make light waves interfere, letting them measure more than one possible path at once.
This experiment builds on Rafael Sorkin's theory, turning complex calculations into real measurements.
It's a big step for quantum science, showing that light can take weirder journeys than we ever imagined.