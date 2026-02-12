Ramco's new AI agent can handle complex customer support tasks
Ramco Systems just launched Chia, an AI agent built to handle tricky customer support tasks for big companies.
It's part of their rTask suite and can connect with tools like CRM, ERP, ITSM, and HRIS to automate multi-step processes—basically taking care of the boring backend stuff so teams can focus on what matters.
Chia requires no coding knowledge
Chia comes with a no-code setup, so you don't need to be an engineer to build workflows—just use plain English.
Its Natural Language Workflow turns business rules into reliable AI actions (no weird AI mistakes).
Companies can get their first agent running in just a few weeks and shift from constant human monitoring to only stepping in when needed.
Ramco is all in on AI and automation
Abinav Raja, Ramco's Managing Director, called Chia their "first AI-native product" designed for real results.
It's aimed at industries like e-commerce, travel, hospitality, tech, and SaaS.
This launch is also part of Ramco's bigger plan to bring more smart automation across all its products.