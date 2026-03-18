raNora is AI for radio network planning

raNora uses smart agents trained for telecom tasks, powered by large language models (LLMs). It can handle everything from compliance checks with its Database Agent to figuring out the best spots for new sites using its Coverage Agent, all while keeping workflows automated and traceable.

You can request field trials now

You can request field trials now by reaching out to Aircom directly or through local reps.

raNora supports both hybrid and local setups to fit different rules.

Plus, more features are on the way later in 2026 as new agents get added.