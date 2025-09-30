Ransomware attacks on UK SMEs doubled last year: Report

A new report says 27% of small and medium businesses in the UK faced ransomware attacks last year. Even though 80% paid up, only 60% recovered all or part of their data.

Attackers are now asking for more money after initial payment Cybercriminals are now going after sensitive business info—think contracts and intellectual property—not just quick money.

Some companies were even hit with extra ransom demands after paying once.

The takeaway: having strong cybersecurity and good backup plans is more important than ever.

Nearly 60% firms faced cyberattack in last year Almost 60% of companies surveyed reported a cyberattack in the past year, with new tech like AI making things riskier.

Big names like Marks & Spencer and Jaguar Land Rover lost hundreds of millions to these attacks, showing no one's really safe.