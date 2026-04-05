Rapidus plans lunar chip production while reviving Japan's chip industry
Technology
Rapidus, a Japanese chipmaker led by Atsuyoshi Koike, has big plans to build computer chips on the Moon someday, hoping that low gravity and a vacuum could actually help the process.
For now, it is focused on bringing Japan's chip industry back in the game with strong government support.
Rapidus targets 2nm mass production 2027
Rapidus aims to start mass-producing advanced 2-nanometer chips by 2027, with its first factory in Hokkaido almost ready.
The company just secured $1.7 billion in funding and is working with IBM, hoping to cut it from 50 days down to just 15 days.
Looking ahead, Koike thinks lunar chip factories could be a reality in the 2040s as part of Japan's push to lead in tech again.