Rapidus plans lunar chip production while reviving Japan's chip industry

Rapidus targets 2nm mass production 2027

Rapidus aims to start mass-producing advanced 2-nanometer chips by 2027, with its first factory in Hokkaido almost ready.

The company just secured $1.7 billion in funding and is working with IBM, hoping to cut it from 50 days down to just 15 days.

Looking ahead, Koike thinks lunar chip factories could be a reality in the 2040s as part of Japan's push to lead in tech again.