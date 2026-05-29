Rare 'Blue Moon' May 31 visible in India and beyond Technology May 29, 2026

Heads up, sky-watchers! A rare "Blue Moon" is set to brighten the night on May 31, 2026.

Despite the name, the moon won't actually turn blue: it'll start off with a golden-orange glow just after sunset and slowly shift to its usual silvery-white as it climbs higher.

The best part? You don't need any fancy gear: just step outside in India and many other parts of the world for a view.