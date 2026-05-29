Rare 'Blue Moon' May 31 visible in India and beyond
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers! A rare "Blue Moon" is set to brighten the night on May 31, 2026.
Despite the name, the moon won't actually turn blue: it'll start off with a golden-orange glow just after sunset and slowly shift to its usual silvery-white as it climbs higher.
The best part? You don't need any fancy gear: just step outside in India and many other parts of the world for a view.
Two full moons in 1 month
A "Blue Moon" happens when there are two full moons in one month.
This May, we got our first full moon on May 1 and now another on May 31, making this a pretty special double feature that doesn't come around often.
For the coolest view, try finding a spot with a clear eastern or south-eastern horizon.