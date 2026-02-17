Rare comet C/2024 E1 makes closest approach to Earth tomorrow

The comet is hanging out in a southern constellation near Sculptor and Grus right now, shining at a magnitude of about +7.8-+8.2. That means you'll need binoculars or a telescope—it's too faint for the naked eye. Its closest approach is February 17, and it just passed Venus in January 2026.

When will it return?

In March, look for the comet moving into Eridanus and rising higher in the southwestern sky.

Even as it fades, telescopes will still catch it before it heads off on an epic journey that won't bring it back for over 200,000 years!

Fun fact: its green glow was seen in January 2026 in images by astrophotographers, and JWST captured spectra when it was much farther away.