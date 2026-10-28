Rare dinosaur skeleton sold at an auction for $47.3M

The Nanotyrannus skeleton measures 19.6 feet long from nose to tail and stands about 9.6 feet tall on the armature, comprising around 191 fossil bone elements.

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's Vice Chair and Global Head of Science and Natural History, emphasized the team's dedication to excavating and preserving "Jodi."

She said their commitment has been instrumental in bringing this remarkable specimen to market, highlighting its scientific importance.