Rare Mercury Mars Saturn Neptune lineup peaks April 20
Technology
Heads up, stargazers! From April 16-23, you can catch a rare lineup of Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune in the early-morning sky.
The best show is on April 20, when Saturn, Mars, and Mercury will be so close together you could cover them with just three fingers held at arm's length.
Neptune's a bit shy. You'll need binoculars to spot it.
India early morning viewing 5:00-5:50 IST
In India, look east about 30 minutes before sunrise (5:00-5:50am IST) for your best chance.
Southern cities like Bengaluru and Chennai might get slightly clearer views thanks to their location.
Bonus: On the evening of April 18 around 7:30pm. IST, keep an eye out for a crescent moon hanging near Venus right after sunset.