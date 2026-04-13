Rare Mercury Mars Saturn Neptune lineup peaks April 20 Technology Apr 13, 2026

Heads up, stargazers! From April 16-23, you can catch a rare lineup of Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune in the early-morning sky.

The best show is on April 20, when Saturn, Mars, and Mercury will be so close together you could cover them with just three fingers held at arm's length.

Neptune's a bit shy. You'll need binoculars to spot it.