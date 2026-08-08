Rare near-total solar eclipse set for UK August 12, 2026
Technology
A rare near-total solar eclipse is coming to the UK on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, the first in almost 30 years.
The show kicks off at 6:08pm in Edinburgh and Glasgow (a bit later elsewhere), peaks about one hour after, and wraps up by 8:00pm
Get ready for a seriously cool sky moment!
Western UK eclipse viewing and safety
If you're in western UK you'll get the best view: Plymouth will see up to 95% coverage, Cardiff gets 93.2%, Belfast hits 93.1%, and London isn't far behind at 91.4%.
For safe viewing, grab genuine eclipse glasses or try a pinhole projector. Never look directly at the sun!
Top spots include places with a clear view west like Parliament Hill or Primrose Hill in London.
And don't forget to check local weather so clouds don't ruin your plans!