Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dazzle Antarctica Technology Feb 14, 2026

On February 17, 2026, Antarctica will get a rare "ring of fire" as an annular solar eclipse sweeps over the icy continent.

While the annularity is visible only from Antarctica, and only a handful of occupied research stations are likely to have humans watching it in person, people in southern South America, southeastern Africa, Madagascar, and nearby oceans will catch impressive partial views.