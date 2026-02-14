Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dazzle Antarctica
On February 17, 2026, Antarctica will get a rare "ring of fire" as an annular solar eclipse sweeps over the icy continent.
While the annularity is visible only from Antarctica, and only a handful of occupied research stations are likely to have humans watching it in person, people in southern South America, southeastern Africa, Madagascar, and nearby oceans will catch impressive partial views.
When and where to see the eclipse
The eclipse kicks off at 09:57 UTC near South America.
Annularity—when the sun forms that glowing ring—hits central Antarctica at 11:44 UTC and peaks at 12:13 UTC for about two minutes.
The path stretches over 4,000km before fading into the southern Indian Ocean around 12:41 UTC.
Research stations will see the annularity
Stations like Concordia will see over two minutes of the ring low on their southwestern horizon.
Russia's Mirny Station is also right in line, while nearby stations will see varying partial coverage.
How to watch safely
If you're lucky enough to be there—or just want to follow along online—use proper eclipse glasses or solar filters (regular sunglasses won't cut it).
For exact local times, check Timeanddate.com.
Summer in Antarctica should make for pretty clear viewing!