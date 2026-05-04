Rare solar eclipse Aug 12 2026 lasts for 6m23s
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers! A rare solar eclipse is happening on August 12, 2026, and it's set to last a whopping 6 minutes, 23 seconds.
This cosmic event occurs when the moon slides between earth and the sun during a new moon; pretty cool for astronomy fans.
Full eclipse Greenland Iceland northern Spain
The eclipse kicks off at 9:04pm IST on August 12 and wraps up in the early hours of August 13.
It'll be fully visible in Greenland, Iceland, and northern Spain, with partial views across Europe, North Africa, and North America.
Not visible from India this time, but you can still join the excitement by watching live streams from NASA.
No sutak restrictions in India
Since the eclipse won't be seen in India, there's no need to worry about any Sutak restrictions: daily routines and religious activities carry on as usual.