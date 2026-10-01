Rasayan Labs unveils AI drug discovery platform at ICT Mumbai

The platform packs more than 13 million chemical reactions and predicts how drugs behave in the body; pretty handy for researchers.

It even has its own proprietary molecular editor, RasayanDraw.

Academic users get free access by signing up on the rasayan.ai website, while companies can pick cloud or on-site setups.

Rasayan hopes this move will speed up innovation in India's pharma scene and give young scientists some seriously cool tools to work with.