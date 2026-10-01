Rasayan Labs unveils AI drug discovery platform at ICT Mumbai
Technology
San Jose and Nagpur-headquartered startup Rasayan Labs just dropped a new AI platform at ICT Mumbai, aiming to make drug discovery way faster and smarter.
The tech uses AI to help scientists design and test new medicines, cutting down the time it takes to go from idea to potential treatment.
Rasayan Labs offers over 13 million reactions
The platform packs more than 13 million chemical reactions and predicts how drugs behave in the body; pretty handy for researchers.
It even has its own proprietary molecular editor, RasayanDraw.
Academic users get free access by signing up on the rasayan.ai website, while companies can pick cloud or on-site setups.
Rasayan hopes this move will speed up innovation in India's pharma scene and give young scientists some seriously cool tools to work with.