Raven Resonance unveils Prism 1 glasses as standalone Linux computer
Say hello to Prism 1, the new smart glasses from Raven Resonance that double as a standalone Linux computer.
Announced today, these glasses run on Raven OS and let you navigate primarily with your eyes or voice, with Bluetooth keyboards, mice, and controllers also supported (no phone or extra device needed).
They are mainly aimed at developers and people who want a more open and customizable computing experience.
Prism 1 US launch mid-2027 $1,499
Prism 1 packs a display that feels like having a 16-inch screen in front of you, plus an ARM64 processor for smooth performance.
You get a 13MP camera (with a physical cover for privacy), multiple microphones, Bluetooth support, and handy Beakon Lights to show when it is recording.
The hot-swappable battery modules mean you can keep going without plugging in.
Prism 1 is set to launch in the US by mid-2027 for $1,499, with Europe next in line.