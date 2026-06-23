RayNeo Air 4 Pro XR gets 20% Prime Day discount
Technology
RayNeo Air 4 Pro XR glasses, Amazon's #1 top-selling XR glasses for immersive tech, just got a 20% price cut for Prime Day 2026.
The Standard Edition is now $239 (save $60), while the Limited Justice and Chaos Editions are $255 each.
These glasses debuted at CES and let you project your phone or laptop screen onto a massive 201-inch virtual display with HDR10 visuals.
Designed for work gaming and binge-watching
Designed for work, gaming, or binge-watching anywhere, even cramped spaces like airplanes, these glasses offer private big-screen vibes and crisp Bang & Olufsen audio.
They're not packed with every feature out there, but their solid performance and budget-friendly price have made them a hit.
If you want in on the deal, the Prime Day sale runs June 23-26.