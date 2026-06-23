RayNeo Air 4 Pro XR gets 20% Prime Day discount

Designed for work gaming and binge-watching

Designed for work, gaming, or binge-watching anywhere, even cramped spaces like airplanes, these glasses offer private big-screen vibes and crisp Bang & Olufsen audio.

They're not packed with every feature out there, but their solid performance and budget-friendly price have made them a hit.

If you want in on the deal, the Prime Day sale runs June 23-26.