RayNeo reveals privacy focused iO smart glasses with 1,300-nit display

The iO Smart Glasses use microphones for a voice assistant and features like transcription and notifications but skip both cameras and speakers to keep things private.

You get a cool "Smart Crown Dial" for easy control: just click or spin to navigate.

Plus, the "Ambient AI Life Log" quietly tracks your habits (using barely any battery) to give you personalized daily recaps.

They are super lightweight at just 33gm, but pricing is still under wraps.