Razorpay adds payment tools to OpenAI Codex and ChatGPT

Razorpay enables developers to monetize apps

With Razorpay now in Codex, developers can ask the AI to build apps (like a fitness coaching platform) that come ready with payment systems.

On top of that, businesses can handle things like tracking transactions or refunds right inside ChatGPT using simple prompts.

As Razorpay co-founder Shashank Kumar puts it, they're excited to help people earn money as easily as building apps with AI.