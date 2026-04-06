Razorpay adds payment tools to OpenAI Codex and ChatGPT
Technology
Razorpay has plugged its payment tools into OpenAI's Codex and ChatGPT, letting developers add payment features to their apps just by chatting with AI.
The goal? Make it way simpler and faster, for developers and businesses to turn app ideas into something that can start earning money.
Razorpay enables developers to monetize apps
With Razorpay now in Codex, developers can ask the AI to build apps (like a fitness coaching platform) that come ready with payment systems.
On top of that, businesses can handle things like tracking transactions or refunds right inside ChatGPT using simple prompts.
As Razorpay co-founder Shashank Kumar puts it, they're excited to help people earn money as easily as building apps with AI.