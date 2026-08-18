Razorpay launches AI payments foundation model with NVIDIA and AWS

After learning from 4 billion transactions (that's nearly 3 trillion data points!), the model was tested by 1.5 million shoppers and 51,000 businesses, including Blinkit.

Results? Payment success rates improved by 8-10%, international card fraud detection is now eight times better, and more users are finding their favorite UPI apps at checkout.

Razorpay says this is just the start: marketing and lending could be future use cases, depending on how the model performs, while keeping all your payment data safe.