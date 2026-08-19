RBI warns of KYC scams urging 'Stop, Think and Act'
Technology
The RBI just put out a heads-up about scams where fraudsters pretend to be bank staff and pressure people into sharing private info, all by claiming their account might get blocked.
Their advice? If you get any sketchy KYC update requests, remember to "Stop, Think and Act" before doing anything.
Do not click unknown KYC links
Real banks never send random links for KYC updates, so if you see one, it's probably a scam.
The RBI says don't click unknown links or share your OTPs, PINs, or passwords with anyone.
Always double-check any urgent messages directly with your bank using official channels.
With recent cases of people losing money to these tricks, staying cautious is more important than ever.