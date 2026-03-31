Seamless video calls between iPhone, Android users might become reality

The GSM Association (GSMA) has announced a new standard that could one day allow seamless video calls between iPhone and Android users. The recently finalized RCS Universal Profile 4.0 standard includes a feature called Messaging-Initiated Video Calls (MIVC). This would let users convert their one-on-one or group RCS chats into video calls directly from their messaging apps.

Usage MIVC aims to provide a seamless communication experience The GSMA describes MIVC as a feature that would ensure continuity in conversations. It would allow group members to join an ongoing video call they missed at the start, and synchronize MIVC logs within the chat timeline. This capability could revolutionize the way we communicate across different devices and networks by providing a natively supported, interoperable video call experience.

Awaiting confirmation Apple, Google yet to confirm support for MIVC Despite the potential of this new feature, neither Apple nor Google have confirmed their support for it yet. This leaves the timeline for cross-platform video calls from messaging apps uncertain. The tech giants didn't respond to a request for comment on the matter, leaving users eagerly waiting for more information about this promising development in communication technology.

Advertisement