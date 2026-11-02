Readwise launches Readwise Books app to track reading habits
Technology
Readwise just dropped Readwise Books, a new app aiming to shake up how we read and track books.
You can buy, read, and keep tabs on your progress all in one spot, with smart insights into your reading habits.
It's designed for anyone who wants a more interactive, data-driven reading experience.
Readwise Books supports Kindle Cloud Reader
Readwise Books gives you access to millions of e-books (plus print and some audiobooks), lets you share your reading journey with friends, and even tracks things like pace, depth, immersion, and sessions.
It works with Kindle's Cloud Reader, supports DRM-free EPUB uploads, has text-to-speech built in, and is embracing open tech, meaning more control over your data and cool AI features coming soon.
Right now it's free to try if you snag an invite!