We may soon have ready-to-use stem cell therapy for pets
What's the story
San Diego-based start-up Gallant has announced an $18 million funding round to develop the first-ever FDA-approved ready-to-use stem cell therapy for pets. The innovative approach could revolutionize veterinary medicine, offering new treatment options for our furry companions. The company's first target is Feline Chronic Gingivostomatitis (FCGS), a painful mouth condition in cats. If successful, it could receive FDA approval by early 2026.
Innovative strategy
Ready-to-use cells from donor animals
Gallant's method is different from conventional stem cell treatments, which usually involve harvesting cells from the patient/donor with matching tissue. Instead, Gallant utilizes ready-to-use cells from donor animals, even if they are a different species. This could make the process much easier and faster for veterinarians looking to treat their patients with this cutting-edge technology.
Research progress
Early studies show promising results
The field of stem cell therapy is still experimental, but early studies have shown promising results. For example, dogs with arthritis showed improvements in pain and mobility, with certain benefits lasting up to two years. However, similar treatments for kidney disease in cats yielded mixed results. Gallant also plans to tackle this condition in the future as part of its ongoing research into veterinary stem cell therapies.
Company evolution
Gallant has now raised at least $44M
The recent funding round was led by Digitalis Ventures, with participation from NovaQuest Capital Management. This is the same company that invested in the first FDA-approved stem cell therapy in humans. Gallant's founder Aaron Hirschhorn had earlier sold DogVacay to its biggest rival Rover before starting this venture. After his death in 2021, Linda Black took over as President and Chief Scientific Officer of Gallant, which has now raised at least $44 million from investors.