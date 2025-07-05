We may soon have ready-to-use stem cell therapy for pets

San Diego -based start-up Gallant has announced an $18 million funding round to develop the first-ever FDA-approved ready-to-use stem cell therapy for pets. The innovative approach could revolutionize veterinary medicine, offering new treatment options for our furry companions. The company's first target is Feline Chronic Gingivostomatitis (FCGS), a painful mouth condition in cats. If successful, it could receive FDA approval by early 2026.

Innovative strategy Ready-to-use cells from donor animals Gallant's method is different from conventional stem cell treatments, which usually involve harvesting cells from the patient/donor with matching tissue. Instead, Gallant utilizes ready-to-use cells from donor animals, even if they are a different species. This could make the process much easier and faster for veterinarians looking to treat their patients with this cutting-edge technology.

Research progress Early studies show promising results The field of stem cell therapy is still experimental, but early studies have shown promising results. For example, dogs with arthritis showed improvements in pain and mobility, with certain benefits lasting up to two years. However, similar treatments for kidney disease in cats yielded mixed results. Gallant also plans to tackle this condition in the future as part of its ongoing research into veterinary stem cell therapies.