Realbotix in Las Vegas unveils $11,950 armless tabletop humanoid torsos

The Echo line comes with subscription plans starting at $19.99 for 10 hours of use, letting you upgrade for more features like extra languages.

Powered by AI like ChatGPT and Gemini, these bots focus on companionship and wellness support.

Only 225 tabletop models will be made next year, and 25 complete-body humanoids will also be made for shipment next year.

Realbotix is already teasing pricier full-bodied versions down the road.