Realbotix in Las Vegas unveils $11,950 armless tabletop humanoid torsos
Realbotix, based in Las Vegas, just introduced a lineup of affordable tabletop humanoids, Aria, Mila, Dave, and Amar, with the tabletop model priced at $11,950.
These are interactive armless torsos meant for your desk or table.
If you want one, you can pre-order with a $199 deposit now (Realbotix expects to begin fulfilling orders in early 2027, and the tabletop models are expected to be shipped in the second half of 2027).
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Only 225 tabletop models will be made next year, and 25 complete-body humanoids will also be made for shipment next year.
Realbotix is already teasing pricier full-bodied versions down the road.