Realme 16 Pro series drops in India on January 6

Specs at a glance:

You get a big, smooth 6.78-inch OLED display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate on the Realme 16 Pro, while the Pro+ is expected to have a 1.5K 120Hz OLED display.

Both models offer up to 12GB RAM and hefty batteries for all-day use.

The Pro+ model adds telephoto zoom and exclusive colors.

Both ship with Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, plus three years of major updates and four years of security patches.