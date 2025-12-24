Realme 16 Pro series drops in India on January 6
Realme is bringing the new 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ to India, launching January 6, 2025.
You can catch the event live on YouTube at noon.
The 16 Pro+ runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, while the 16 Pro is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and both pack a "Portrait Master" camera with LumaColor tech for sharper portraits.
Specs at a glance:
You get a big, smooth 6.78-inch OLED display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate on the Realme 16 Pro, while the Pro+ is expected to have a 1.5K 120Hz OLED display.
Both models offer up to 12GB RAM and hefty batteries for all-day use.
The Pro+ model adds telephoto zoom and exclusive colors.
Both ship with Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, plus three years of major updates and four years of security patches.
Should you buy it?
Starting at ₹30,000 for the Pro and ₹35,000 for the Pro+, these phones are aiming straight at rivals like Redmi Note series.
If you care about camera quality or long-term software support—and want something that stands out—the Realme 16 Pro series is definitely worth a look.