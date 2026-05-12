Realme 16T 5G to launch in India May 22

Features 8,000mAh battery 45W fast charging

The highlight here is a massive 8,000-mAh battery promising up to three days of use (think over 14 hours of gaming or endless scrolling without stressing about charging).

It supports fast charging (45W), bypass charging for cooler gaming sessions, and even reverse charging for your other gadgets.

Under the hood: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, at least 8GB of RAM, Android 16 out of the box, plus a flat design with a dual-camera setup.

Pricing and more specs are expected to be revealed before the May 22 launch.