Realme India's official support account has confirmed that the company will be launching the Realme 8 and 8 Pro's 5G variants in the country soon. Although details regarding the 8 Pro 5G are scarce at the moment, the standard 8 5G model was recently spotted on the FCC certification site, revealing some of its key specifications. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 8 5G will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8 5G is likely to feature a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may offer a quad camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure at 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weigh around 185 grams.

Information It is likely to pack a 64MP primary camera

At present, there is no information regarding the camera hardware of the Realme 8 5G. For reference, the 4G model offers a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be fueled by a Dimensity 700 processor

Realme 8 5G will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The handset should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 8 5G: Pricing and availability