Realme C100x launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, ₹14,499
Technology
Realme just dropped the C100x in India, and it's all about that battery life: an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging means you can scroll, stream, or navigate for hours (more than 17 hours of navigation on one charge).
The phone comes in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colors and is priced at ₹14,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.
Realme C100x 6.8-inch display and 50MP
You get a big 6.8-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and tough Panda-MN228 glass.
There's a 50MP main camera for your photos and an IP64 rating to handle dust and splashes.
It runs Android 16 (with Realme UI), packs Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, USB-C charging, a classic headphone jack, plus side fingerprint unlock and face unlock for easy access.