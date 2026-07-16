Realme C100x launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, ₹14,499

Realme just dropped the C100x in India, and it's all about that battery life: an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging means you can scroll, stream, or navigate for hours (more than 17 hours of navigation on one charge).

The phone comes in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colors and is priced at ₹14,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.