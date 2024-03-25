Next Article

On paper, it seems promising, but real-life scenarios might differ

Realme's new display can achieve 6,000-nits of peak brightness

By Akash Pandey 05:14 pm Mar 25, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Realme has unveiled a groundbreaking display, in collaboration with BOE. Set to be featured on the upcoming GT Neo6 SE, the display, showcased at a recent event, boasts an unrivaled peak brightness of 6,000-nits, setting a new global standard. In addition to its extraordinary brightness, the panel also provides advancements in eye safety and touch sensitivity among other attributes.

More on display

It offers unprecedented brightness and gaming enhancement

While that's the local peak brightness, the innovative display delivers an unmatched global maximum brightness of 1,600-nits and a user-adjustable maximum brightness of 1,000-nits. Users can manually elevate the screen brightness to its maximum level via the phone's brightness control. The display also incorporates a "game super HDR" feature that guarantees an elevated gaming experience with extended dynamic ranges for striking light and shadow effects.

Prevention

Realme emphasizes eye safety in new display

Realme's latest display supports a 3+1 Pulse low-frequency flicker, 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and hardware-level low blue light features for eye safety. It also integrates adaptive display, sleep mode, and paper eye protection to help mitigate eye fatigue. The "Greenfield AI" eye protection function identifies user tiredness and modifies the display accordingly for various situations like system interfaces, multimedia content, and e-books.

Integrated tech

Cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities

The display employs industry-leading 8T LTPO technology, guaranteeing smoother refresh rate transitions, decreased power usage, and quicker response times. The panel's refresh rate fluctuates from 0.5Hz to 120Hz. It also includes AI capabilities such as an AI game eye protection feature that optimizes the display during gameplay for superior eye comfort, enhancing the overall user experience.

Response

Excellent touch sampling rate for gaming and more

The display provides a 2,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate and a "wonderful touch" function that personalizes the touch experience for enhanced game control. The next-generation display technology will premiere on the Realme GT Neo6 SE, scheduled for launch in April. More information about the smartphone, including its other features and specifications, is anticipated to be disclosed soon by Realme.