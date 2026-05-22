Realme launches 16T 5G in India with 8,000mAh battery Technology May 22, 2026

Realme just launched the 16T 5G in India, along with the Buds Air 8 Pro and Watch S5.

The phone stands out with its massive 6.7-inch display (144Hz refresh rate), speedy MediaTek Dimensity processor, and a huge 8,000mAh battery that charges fast.

It's also dust- and water-resistant, comes in three colors, and packs a 50MP main + 2MP monochrome camera setup.