Realme launches 16T 5G in India with 8,000mAh battery
Technology
Realme just launched the 16T 5G in India, along with the Buds Air 8 Pro and Watch S5.
The phone stands out with its massive 6.7-inch display (144Hz refresh rate), speedy MediaTek Dimensity processor, and a huge 8,000mAh battery that charges fast.
It's also dust- and water-resistant, comes in three colors, and packs a 50MP main + 2MP monochrome camera setup.
Buds Air 8 Pro Watch S5
The Buds Air 8 Pro offers strong noise cancelation (up to 55 dB) and up to 50 hours of playback for ₹6,999.
The Watch S5 features a bright AMOLED screen with GPS tracking and fitness features, plus it lasts up to 20 days on one charge for ₹7,999.