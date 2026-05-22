Realme launches Watch S5 in India at ₹7,999 1.97-inch AMOLED
Realme just dropped the Watch S5 in India, priced at ₹7,999.
It sports a big 1.97-inch AMOLED screen with super-bright 1,500 nits and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate.
Available in Rock Grey and Sand White, this smartwatch promises up to 20 days of battery life.
You can grab it starting June 5 in India at 12pm.
Watch S5: over 110 sports modes
The Watch S5 is loaded with over 110 sports modes (think running, cycling, and yoga) and offers health tracking like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate checks, sleep analysis, and stress tracking.
Built-in GPS (with 5-system GNSS) helps you navigate better, while Bluetooth calling lets you chat right from your wrist.
It's water-resistant (5 ATM), works even if your hands are wet, and has Smart Night Vision for easy viewing in low light, making it a handy companion for active days or late-night adventures.