Realme launches Watch S5 in India at ₹7,999 1.97-inch AMOLED

Watch S5: over 110 sports modes

The Watch S5 is loaded with over 110 sports modes (think running, cycling, and yoga) and offers health tracking like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate checks, sleep analysis, and stress tracking.

Built-in GPS (with 5-system GNSS) helps you navigate better, while Bluetooth calling lets you chat right from your wrist.

It's water-resistant (5 ATM), works even if your hands are wet, and has Smart Night Vision for easy viewing in low light, making it a handy companion for active days or late-night adventures.