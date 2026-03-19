Realme P4 Lite with 7,000mAh battery launched at ₹12,999

Realme just dropped the P4 Lite 5G, a budget phone built for anyone tired of charging all the time. Its standout feature? A huge 7,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 1.47 days on a single charge, plus, you can binge music for up to 140 hours and expect the battery to last for years.

Phone packs MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip You get a big 6.8-inch display with super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and bright visuals (900 nits).

Inside, there's a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, up to 6GB RAM (with dynamic expansion up to 14GB), and plenty of storage.

It even packs advanced cooling which should help reduce heat buildup during gaming and other intensive tasks.

It offers IP64 dust and water resistance The P4 Lite isn't just about battery, it's got a solid build too.

There's a basic but reliable camera setup (13MP rear, 5MP front), side fingerprint sensor, IP64 dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection and IP64 dust and splash resistance.