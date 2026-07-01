Realta Fusion says WHAM reactor generated electricity using alpha particles
On June 19, 2026, Realta Fusion became what it believes is the first private company to actually generate electricity from fusion reactions: think powering light bulbs with the same process that fuels the sun.
Its WHAM reactor used alpha particles from deuterium-tritium fusion, and the direct energy conversion method is estimated to be about 90% efficient (way higher than old-school steam turbines).
Realta seeks funding after $36 million raise
CEO Kieran Furlong says this could totally change how we make energy, making things cleaner and way more efficient. After raising $36 million last year, Realta is now looking for more funding to scale up.
They believe their technology could boost power plant output by up to 30% through electricity recirculation.
While rivals like Helion are in the race too, Realta's big demo puts it out front in making fusion power practical, and maybe a lot closer to our everyday lives.