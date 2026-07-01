Realta Fusion says WHAM reactor generated electricity using alpha particles

Realta seeks funding after $36 million raise

CEO Kieran Furlong says this could totally change how we make energy, making things cleaner and way more efficient. After raising $36 million last year, Realta is now looking for more funding to scale up.

They believe their technology could boost power plant output by up to 30% through electricity recirculation.

While rivals like Helion are in the race too, Realta's big demo puts it out front in making fusion power practical, and maybe a lot closer to our everyday lives.