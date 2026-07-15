Realta Fusion's 'Forge' in Madison aims for plasma by 2029
Technology
A former hot dog factory in Madison is about to get a high-tech makeover: Realta Fusion is turning it into "Forge," a research center aiming to create plasma (the stuff stars are made of) by 2029.
They picked this spot for its strong power grid, close ties to Realta's headquarters, and solid support from both sides of Wisconsin politics.
Wisconsin offers $55 million in incentives
Wisconsin is all-in, offering $55 million in incentives (including big tax breaks) to help make fusion power real.
Realta just hit a milestone by turning fusion energy directly into electricity, putting it closer to commercial fusion (think: nearly limitless clean energy).
This comes as fusion startups are raising record cash thanks to surging demand from AI and electrification.