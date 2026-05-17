Red Balloon Aerospace tests balloon it calls India's 1st SPB
Red Balloon Aerospace (RBA) from Hyderabad just pulled off a successful test of what RBA describes as India's first super-pressure balloon (SPB) at Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Stadium.
This high-tech balloon is built to float in the stratosphere (about 25km up) and can stay up for long stretches without dropping altitude, making it a big step toward launching the VISTA platform for near-space projects.
Trial validates SPB launch Q2 2026
The trial checked launch procedures and proved the system works, with RBA CEO Dr. CVS Kiran calling it a crucial step for near-space infrastructure.
Other aerospace teams got to try their instruments on board, showing the SPB could help with climate research, disaster monitoring, and better telecom in remote areas.
Unlike satellites, these balloons are cheaper, reusable, and quick to deploy, plus they're part of RBA's push to make India more self-reliant in space tech.
The main launch is planned for the second quarter of 2026.