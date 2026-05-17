Red Balloon Aerospace tests balloon it calls India's 1st SPB

Trial validates SPB launch Q2 2026

The trial checked launch procedures and proved the system works, with RBA CEO Dr. CVS Kiran calling it a crucial step for near-space infrastructure.

Other aerospace teams got to try their instruments on board, showing the SPB could help with climate research, disaster monitoring, and better telecom in remote areas.

Unlike satellites, these balloons are cheaper, reusable, and quick to deploy, plus they're part of RBA's push to make India more self-reliant in space tech.

The main launch is planned for the second quarter of 2026.