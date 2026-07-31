Reddit announces 'video Reddit' for background playback, CEO Steve Huffman
Reddit just announced "video Reddit," a planned feature that will let you watch and listen to viral post videos in the background, so you can catch up on stories while doing other things.
CEO Steve Huffman shared the news during Reddit's Q2 earnings call, noting that Reddit-inspired content is blowing up on TikTok; hashtags like #reddit and #redditstories have reached nearly 30 million posts.
'Video in comments' now over 10%
This new feature is all about making it easier (and more fun) to engage with Reddit content, especially as TikTok-style videos keep trending everywhere.
The update follows the success of "video in comments," which launched in June 2026 and now makes up over 10% of all video posts on the platform.
Testing for "video Reddit" starts later this year, showing how serious Reddit is about leveling up its video game.