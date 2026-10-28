Reddit launches 'For You' and 'Following' feeds remembering last pick
Technology
Reddit just dropped a new "For You" feed, taking a page from TikTok's playbook.
Now, you get two feeds: "For You," which mixes posts from communities you've joined with fresh recommendations, and "Following," which sticks to what you already follow.
Switching between them is easy, and Reddit remembers your last pick for next time.
Reddit defends update amid tester unease
Reddit hopes this update helps users discover cool new communities and sparks more conversations, kind of like how Instagram and X now push recommended content.
Some early testers weren't thrilled about seeing posts outside their usual subreddits, but Reddit says the new setup is designed to foster connection, participation, and belonging, and to help drive discovery and engagement beyond existing communities.