Reddit launches Reddit Reviews AI product reviews for US users
Reddit just rolled out "Reddit Reviews," a feature that uses AI to pull together the best bits from user discussions and turn them into easy-to-read product reviews.
It's designed to help you do quick, trustworthy research before you buy. No more endless scrolling.
Right now, it's live for US users on iOS, Android, and the web.
Covers about 10,000 products across categories
At launch, Reddit Reviews covers about 10,000 products across categories like Electronics, Health and Beauty, Home and Garden, and Fashion, with plans to expand over time.
Each review highlights what real people liked or didn't like about a product.
To keep things genuine and avoid fake endorsements ("astroturfing"), Reddit relies on community moderation and its rules and its latest measures to combat automated abuse and spam.
Just in time for holiday shopping!