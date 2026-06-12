Reddit launches video comments in select communities for personal replies
Technology
Reddit just launched video comments in select communities, so you can now reply with a quick clip instead of just text or images.
Whether you want to show off your cooking skills, share a reaction, or jump into an AMA with a face-to-face response, it's all possible, making discussions feel way more personal and lively.
Reddit: record or upload video comments
You can upload a pre-recorded video or record one right in the app (look for the little video icon in the comment box).
Videos won't autoplay and will respect your sound settings.
Right now, this feature is only available in public, safe-for-work communities as Reddit tests things out and keeps safety checks in place before videos go live.