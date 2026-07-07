Reddit rolls out AI blocking 23 million spam views daily

Reddit AI spots coordinated fake hype

The new tech isn't just about numbers; it's spotting sneaky patterns like coordinated fake hype that older filters missed.

Thanks to this upgrade, users saw 20% less spam from January to March 2026 compared to late last year.

Other platforms like YouTube and TikTok are also addressing AI content, though through different approaches such as disclosure requirements or user-controlled filters, but experts say having real people involved is still key to keeping things safe and genuine online.