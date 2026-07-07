Reddit rolls out AI blocking 23 million spam views daily
Reddit is stepping up its fight against spam by rolling out new AI tools.
With the rise of large language models, spam was getting out of hand, so now these AI systems are blocking 23 million spam views and catching around 25,000 fake posts and comments every single day.
Reddit AI spots coordinated fake hype
The new tech isn't just about numbers; it's spotting sneaky patterns like coordinated fake hype that older filters missed.
Thanks to this upgrade, users saw 20% less spam from January to March 2026 compared to late last year.
Other platforms like YouTube and TikTok are also addressing AI content, though through different approaches such as disclosure requirements or user-controlled filters, but experts say having real people involved is still key to keeping things safe and genuine online.